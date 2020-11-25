High tower pc case recommendations please

I have been searching for a high quality high tower case. So far my #1 choice is 1000D but its a bit pricey and filing it with rgb fans would make it even more pricey. I am coming from a 900D which i really like but I am going to leave this system intact as a second PC. Phanteks enthoo pro 2 seems decent. View 71 (and 91).



Any other thoughts on something really well made and a high tower? I made do a custom loop but not 100% decided.