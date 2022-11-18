High temps on RX6800XT after a re-paste?

DaCoOlNeSs
Recently I re-pasted my AMD reference 6800XT and I've been experiencing some very high temperatures afterwards.
The previous owner had re-done the past on his own and it was typically running 95C junction with high fan speeds stock... so I thought I would get in and re-do it with some better paste myself.
I've re-done it twice now, and also replaced the memory pads with 1.5mm pads based on this post: https://www.overclock.net/threads/6800xt-reference-thermal-pad-specs.1794784/ and each time as soon as I launch a game it's instantly running at 110C junction. When I take the cooler off it seems like it has good contact so I'm at a bit of a loss. How could the temps be higher with better paste?
Has anyone experienced this before and have any feedback? It seems like maybe the cooler isn't mounting firmly enough but the screws are more than tight enough and the thermal pads on the memory shouldn't be too thick. What am I doing wrong here? This isn't my first time applying thermal paste, I've done it probably hundreds of times so I'm a bit baffled why it isn't working correctly on this card.
