High Temperature on Threadripper 3960x

micceo

Hi Friends,

I created a new build and seeing 45C idle with spikes to 60C even if i open couple of tabs of chrome. I did a render test on DaVinci resolve and hit 95C in 5 minutes. AIDA64 hits 95C in 2 minutes. For the DaVinci resolve, i opened side panel and pointed a giant room fan at CPU and still was not able to get the temps down. The CPU fan spins at 2400 RPM which is almost the max limit.

At the moment, i feel i messed up thermal paste application. I used Chill Factor 3 thermal paste that came with cooler. Used the 13 dot pattern recommended on CPU cooler manual.
Ambient temp is 82F or 28C, but i feel the processor should not be running this hot. I also disabled CBO on BIOS, so frequency is capped at 3.8Ghz and no overclock.
Any suggestions what can i do to improve the temps.

Processor: Threadripper 3960x
Motherboard: Asrock Trx40 creator
Case: Cooler master HAF-X [Already had this case]. The case contains Noctua 200MM on (side intake), Phantec 200MM (Top intake), Cooler master 140 mm (rear exhaust), Cooler master 200mm (front intake).
CPU Cooler : SIlver Arrow TRX4
 
Maybe it's just me, but temps posted all sound normal. Not saying you can't buy an ultra extreme HSF or other, just saying your temps seem right. Maybe somebody else has a similar high end processor and a recommendation for cooling?

Ambient temp is a bit high IMHO.
 
cjcox said:
Maybe it's just me, but temps posted all sound normal. Not saying you can't buy an ultra extreme HSF or other, just saying your temps seem right. Maybe somebody else has a similar high end processor and a recommendation for cooling?

Ambient temp is a bit high IMHO.
agreed with this totally
 
micceo said:
The case contains Noctua 200MM on (side intake), Phantec 200MM (Top intake), Cooler master 140 mm (rear exhaust), Cooler master 200mm (front intake).
try flipping the top to exhaust. might helps a bit as your fan setup is really unbalanced.
 
cjcox said:
Maybe it's just me, but temps posted all sound normal. Not saying you can't buy an ultra extreme HSF or other, just saying your temps seem right. Maybe somebody else has a similar high end processor and a recommendation for cooling?

Ambient temp is a bit high IMHO.
Thanks, I found the most users using my specific cooler (Silver Arrow TRX40) on the forums.
pendragon1 said:
try flipping the top to exhaust. might helps a bit as your fan setup is really unbalanced.
Thanks, I started from Top as exhaust. With that config i was getting 50C idle, flipping that to intake actually improved temp by 5C. I am really perplexed. I did a test by removing side panel and pointing a big room fan at CPU cooler and it did not reduce temps. The only thing i can think of is thermal paste is a dud. Am i mad for thinking that ? Any other thoughts ?

I am happy to improve airflow further, but do you think after the fan pointing at cooler test, we can negate that for a while to troubleshoot the temps? or am i missing something
 
primetime said:
agreed with this totally
I would have thought that, but i don't find any mention of Processor throttling at 95C online, especially at base 3.8 Ghz clock.
Here is some mention on 2990X (agreed different processor, but much closer to TDP ) http://blog.livedoor.jp/wisteriear/archives/1071922044.html
Also lot of back and forth on https://hardforum.com/threads/noctu...oler-roundup-h.1969417/page-2#post-1043930359
I am hoping someone with more experience with silver arrow / thread ripper can help validate temps.
 
micceo said:
Thanks, I found the most users using my specific cooler (Silver Arrow TRX40) on the forums.


Thanks, I started from Top as exhaust. With that config i was getting 50C idle, flipping that to intake actually improved temp by 5C. I am really perplexed. I did a test by removing side panel and pointing a big room fan at CPU cooler and it did not reduce temps. The only thing i can think of is thermal paste is a dud. Am i mad for thinking that ? Any other thoughts ?

I am happy to improve airflow further, but do you think after the fan pointing at cooler test, we can negate that for a while to troubleshoot the temps? or am i missing something
oh. guess the bigs ones arent moving much air then. try repasting and remounting. maybe try kyles paste method

 
pendragon1 said:
oh. guess the bigs ones arent moving much air then. try repasting and remounting. maybe try kyles paste method

Thanks, going to give this a try! Do you have any experience of thermal paste being a dud? I am not sure about Chill Factor 3. Should i try a different thermal paste too ?
 
micceo said:
Thanks, going to give this a try! Do you have any experience of thermal paste being a dud? I am not sure about Chill Factor 3. Should i try a different thermal paste too ?
yeah it happens sometimes, some will seperate or degrade with age, few years+. if you have a different decent paste try it.
 
Today was 10F cooler, and ambient temps were 72F. Still hit the same problem with hardly a difference in Idle temp. Have ordered a 99.9% IsoPropyl alcohol to remove existing paste, but its going to be a week before it gets delivered. Would it be possible to easily remove the paste without alcohol (using microfiber cloth) given its only been 5 days since applied ? Or I should wait for 7 days :(
Tried checking local stores, everyone's out of 91+ isopropyl alcohol
 
Warm it up, remove the cooler, put a paper towel on one end and scrape the tim onto it with a plastic card. Wipe off what's left with a clean dry microfiber cloth. Repeat card+wipe with heatsink bottom. Your heatspreader and heatsink are now pre-tinned. ;)

Now apply as per kyle's instructions.
 
Not much help to you but I run my 3960 on water and these chips run cool at stock and hotter then the sun at 4.5. best settings leave it on pbo and let it do it thing they won't thermal throttle till uper 90s or so. my chip will boost to 4.3 prime 95 hitting uper 80c and cinebench 4.4 70c or so.

Take your v core off Auto and ues a -offset my gigabyte was feeding up to 1.45 v core as stock also if you don't need all the threads turn off smt droops temps by 10c or so and honestly doesn't hurt performance that much as they tend to boost higher

You will know if the past if not right temps will be bad. First mount I did was hitting 100c.....also when you think you are about to break the mb making the heatsink to tight give it another turn tr needs a lot of paste and pressure to get it right but honestly your temps don't seem to bad for air but you might want to look into water as any air cooler is going to be hard pressed to handle 300w or more if you clock it high
 
