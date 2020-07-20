High Temperature on Threadripper 3960x

Hi Friends,
I created a new build and seeing 45C idle with spikes to 60C even if i open couple of tabs of chrome. I did a render test on DaVinci resolve and hit 95C in 5 minutes. AIDA64 hits 95C in 2 minutes. For the DaVinci resolve, i opened side panel and pointed a giant room fan at CPU and still was not able to get the temps down. The CPU fan spins at 2400 RPM which is almost the max limit.
At the moment, i feel i messed up thermal paste application. I used Chill Factor 3 thermal paste that came with cooler. Used the 13 dot pattern recommended on CPU cooler manual.
Ambient temp is 82F or 28C, but i feel the processor should not be running this hot. I also disabled CBO on BIOS, so frequency is capped at 3.8Ghz and no overclock.
Any suggestions what can i do to improve the temps.
Processor: Threadripper 3960x
Motherboard: Asrock Trx40 creator
Case: Cooler master HAF-X [Already had this case]. The case contains Noctua 200MM on (side intake), Phantec 200MM (Top intake), Cooler master 140 mm (rear exhaust), Cooler master 200mm (front intake).
CPU Cooler : SIlver Arrow TRX4
