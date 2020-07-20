High Temperature on Threadripper 3960x

Not much help to you but I run my 3960 on water and these chips run cool at stock and hotter then the sun at 4.5. best settings leave it on pbo and let it do it thing they won't thermal throttle till uper 90s or so. my chip will boost to 4.3 prime 95 hitting uper 80c and cinebench 4.4 70c or so.



Take your v core off Auto and ues a -offset my gigabyte was feeding up to 1.45 v core as stock also if you don't need all the threads turn off smt droops temps by 10c or so and honestly doesn't hurt performance that much as they tend to boost higher



You will know if the past if not right temps will be bad. First mount I did was hitting 100c.....also when you think you are about to break the mb making the heatsink to tight give it another turn tr needs a lot of paste and pressure to get it right but honestly your temps don't seem to bad for air but you might want to look into water as any air cooler is going to be hard pressed to handle 300w or more if you clock it high