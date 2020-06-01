High fps gaming machine build

Hello I just want to do a sanity check of the build.
https://uk.pcpartpicker.com/user/Nuzinaki/saved/#view=Q9BBcf
Intel Core i9-10900KF 3.7 GHz 10-Core Processor
Motherboard Gigabyte Z490 AORUS ELITE AC ATX LGA1200 Motherboard
Memory G.Skill Ripjaws V 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3600 CL16 Memory
Video Card EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8 GB BLACK GAMING Video Card
I'm building a pc for a friend and he is a serious gamer so we are going for the 10900kf.
There is no budget really, as long as it makes sense for what we want which is to get as many frames as possible out of 2k screen on low graphics. Sometimes he might want to play non-competitive games so that's why the 2080s is there instead of something lesser.
He already has a psu and case.
We want to overclock it as high as possible on AIO, currently it looks like ROG Maximus XII Apex is the one to go for but the Gigabyte Z490 AORUS ELITE does almost aswell and is a lot cheaper. I'm basing that of this. I'm also basing it off the 9900k cpu results too. The Aorus has made a reputation for itself as being a great mobo for ocing.
I'm going with a EVGA graphics card because it has the best warranty and we will put another aio on that too.
I picked some reasonable looking ram, didn't put that much thought into it.
What are the best aio coolers for both the cpu and graphics card? I definitely want to buy two separate systems for this.
Thanks for your time!
https://uk.pcpartpicker.com/user/Nuzinaki/saved/#view=Q9BBcf
Intel Core i9-10900KF 3.7 GHz 10-Core Processor
Motherboard Gigabyte Z490 AORUS ELITE AC ATX LGA1200 Motherboard
Memory G.Skill Ripjaws V 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3600 CL16 Memory
Video Card EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8 GB BLACK GAMING Video Card
I'm building a pc for a friend and he is a serious gamer so we are going for the 10900kf.
There is no budget really, as long as it makes sense for what we want which is to get as many frames as possible out of 2k screen on low graphics. Sometimes he might want to play non-competitive games so that's why the 2080s is there instead of something lesser.
He already has a psu and case.
We want to overclock it as high as possible on AIO, currently it looks like ROG Maximus XII Apex is the one to go for but the Gigabyte Z490 AORUS ELITE does almost aswell and is a lot cheaper. I'm basing that of this. I'm also basing it off the 9900k cpu results too. The Aorus has made a reputation for itself as being a great mobo for ocing.
I'm going with a EVGA graphics card because it has the best warranty and we will put another aio on that too.
I picked some reasonable looking ram, didn't put that much thought into it.
What are the best aio coolers for both the cpu and graphics card? I definitely want to buy two separate systems for this.
Thanks for your time!