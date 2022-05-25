High flow filter for loop - does one exist?

C

cyclone3d

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
14,852
I've already had to drain and clean the pump and block twice. Thought I got all the stuff out after the first cleaning but more freed up and is clogging the block again.

This is on a new setup so it is just stuff coming out of the radiator.

Looking to get a high flow in-line filter that has 0 aluminum in it. Preferably a mesh type filer.

Yes, I know I will have to clean the filter, but it will be a lot easier to clean a filter than taking the block apart to clean it.
 
