High flow filter for loop - does one exist?

I've already had to drain and clean the pump and block twice. Thought I got all the stuff out after the first cleaning but more freed up and is clogging the block again.



This is on a new setup so it is just stuff coming out of the radiator.



Looking to get a high flow in-line filter that has 0 aluminum in it. Preferably a mesh type filer.



Yes, I know I will have to clean the filter, but it will be a lot easier to clean a filter than taking the block apart to clean it.