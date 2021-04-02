High CPU usage of System process when idle

Hi my pc:108500K stock 4800mhz



2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP



Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium



Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC



Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming



1 TB SS





I have updated Windows 10 to H20,the newest version. I installed windows 1 month ago with new pc. But have new issue.

When i open task manager cpu usage is 0-1%,ok thats fine. But after 4 minutes of idling cpu usage stuck on 7% forever. It goes down to 0% when i touch mouse.

I scrolled fast down and check that "System"is taking that 7% usage. How to resolve this? I dont have any programs in background.



The weird thing is that everytime when i touch mouse it goes down to 0%. When i dont touch mouse it will stay on 7%.

The System process uses amost a whole thread of CPU after PC is idle for a few minutes, and stops using CPU as far as I do something such as moving mouse or pressing keyboards.