High CPU usage of System process when idle

mgty23

Mar 16, 2017
945
Hi my pc:108500K stock 4800mhz

2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP

Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium

Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC

Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming

1 TB SS


I have updated Windows 10 to H20,the newest version. I installed windows 1 month ago with new pc. But have new issue.
When i open task manager cpu usage is 0-1%,ok thats fine. But after 4 minutes of idling cpu usage stuck on 7% forever. It goes down to 0% when i touch mouse.
I scrolled fast down and check that "System"is taking that 7% usage. How to resolve this? I dont have any programs in background.

The weird thing is that everytime when i touch mouse it goes down to 0%. When i dont touch mouse it will stay on 7%.
The System process uses amost a whole thread of CPU after PC is idle for a few minutes, and stops using CPU as far as I do something such as moving mouse or pressing keyboards.
 
