Hiding Memory Latency With In-Order CPU Cores OR How Compilers Optimize Your Code

Johnny Swab has something NEW to show us
// Original code
for (int i = 0; i < n; i++) {
c = a + b;
}
// Pseudoassembly
for (int i = 0; i < n; i++) {
register a_v = load(a + i);
register b_v = load(b + i);
register c_v = a_v + b_v;
store(c + i, c_v);
}
The code loads two values to registers a_vand b_v from the memory (lines 8 and 9), adds them together (line 10), stores the result to memory location c+i (line 11).
In this code there is a short dependency chain. The addition on line 10 depends on two loads on lines 8 and 9. And the store on line 11 depends on the addition on line 10. With an in-order CPU, the addition can only run when both loads finish. And the store can only run when the addition finish.
A technique called loop unrolling and interleaving (UAI) can be used to break the dependency chain. The technique consists of two steps. In the first step, the loop unrolled by some factor, for example 2. Here is the code after unrolling:
for (int i = 0; i < n; i+=2) {
register a_v_0 = load(a + i);
register b_v_0 = load(b + i);
register c_v_0 = a_v_0 + b_v_0;
store(c + i, c_v_0);
register a_v_1 = load(a + i + 1);
register b_v_1 = load(b + i + 1);
register c_v_1 = a_v_1 + b_v_1;
store(c + i + 1, c_v_1);
}
With unrolling, we repeated the body of the loop two times. In the second step, the instructions from two iterations are interleaved. Here is a possible interleaving:
for (int i = 0; i < n; i+=2) {
register a_v_0 = load(a + i);
register b_v_0 = load(b + i);
register a_v_1 = load(a + i + 1);
register b_v_1 = load(b + i + 1);
register c_v_0 = a_v_0 + b_v_0;
register c_v_1 = a_v_1 + b_v_1;
store(c + i, c_v_0);
store(c + i + 1, c_v_1);
}
Using interleaving, we interleaved the load phases from two iterations in the first part of the loop body, (lines 2-5), addition phases in the second part (lines 6-7) and store phases in the third part (lines 8-9). With this intervention, there is no direct dependency of instruction X on the previous instruction X – 1. For example, instruction c_v_0 = a_v_0 + b_v_0 (line 6) depends on load(a + i)(line 2) and load(b + i) (line 3). Instruction store(c + i + 1, c_v_1) (line 9) depends on instruction c_v_1 = a_v_1 + b_v_1 (line 7).
Unroll and interleaving is a simple and powerful technique used to break dependency and speed up execution on in-order CPUs. The technique is especially useful for dual-issue in-order CPUs, like Cortex A53. Dual issue CPUs can issue two instructions in a single cycle, but only if there is not direct dependency between the two instructions.
Unroll and interleaving comes with drawbacks:
// Original code
for (int i = 0; i < n; i++) {
c = a + b;
}
// Pseudoassembly
for (int i = 0; i < n; i++) {
register a_v = load(a + i);
register b_v = load(b + i);
register c_v = a_v + b_v;
store(c + i, c_v);
}
Let’s split the instructions in the pseudoassembly loop into three phases. Load phase (instructions on lines 8 and 9), addition phase (instruction on line 10) and store phase (instruction on line 11). For loop pipelining, we execute the load phase from iteration i + 2, the addition phase from iteration i + 1 and the store phase from iteration i. Here is the resulting code:
register a_v = load(a + 0);
register b_v = load(b + 0);
register c_v = a_v + b_v;
a_v = load(a + 1);
b_v = load(b + 1);
for (int i = 0; i < n - 2; i++) {
store(c_v, c + i);
c_v = a_v + b_v;
a_v = load(a + i + 2);
b_v = load(b + i + 2);
}
store(c_v, c + n - 2);
c_v = a_v + b_v;
store(c_v, c + n - 1);
The code is essentially simple, but the devil is in the details. The code must have at least two iterations to work correctly. The instruction store(c_v, c + i) on line 8 stores the data from iteration i. The instruction c_v = a_v + b_v on line 9 adds together the data from iteration i+1 and the instructions a_v = load(a + i + 2) on line 10 and b_v = load(b + i + 2) on line 11 from iteration i + 2.
Loop pipelining doesn’t have the problems of UAI, such as increase in register pressure or uneven usage of resources, but its more difficult to program.
Array size 44 kB
Array size 236 kB
For small arrays that fit the L2 data cache, the in-order core sees a speedup when either UAI or pipelinining is used. In this experiment, the speedup is 14.2%-21.8% for UAI and 18.8%-28.8% for pipelining. The smaller array (44kB) benefits more than the larger array (236 kB). The performance of the out-of-order CPU core changes little regardless of the used technique.
Array size 1004 kB
Array size 4076 kB
For larger array sizes, the techniques have small but noticeable effect on performance (speedup of 3% to 5%). For larger arrays, the data is served from the memory and not from the data caches. So the trick using pipelining or UAI doesn’t help to cover the increased latency of fetching data.
But this is valid only loops with small loop bodies. In the case of a loop with a large loop body and a long dependency chain, the core will eventually get filled with partially executed instructions, and from that point it behaves in the same way as an in-order core. A compiler can of course perform loop pipelining or UAI, but with large loops it gets more difficult to perform such optimization and maintain result correctness. So, it might pay off to do such optimizations even in C/C++. If you have any experience, feel free to leave a comment.”
Source: https://johnnysswlab.com/hiding-memory-latency-with-in-order-cpu-cores-or-how-compilers-optimize-your-code/
