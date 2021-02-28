Hidden costs for Xfinity X1

I don't think I'm a noob, but I can't seem to decipher Comcast's verbiage. I get that there are some benefits, but what are the hidden costs? Can I keep my current ARRIS cable modem? Do I need to replace my current set top boxes? (We have hours and hours of recorded shows to watch, and I don't know if I can transfer all these recordings to a new set-top box.)
If X1 stores some content in the cloud, am I going to incur additional upload/download usage? We currently use about 200 GB a month.
If X1 stores some content in the cloud, am I going to incur additional upload/download usage? We currently use about 200 GB a month.