Hidden costs for Xfinity X1

I don't think I'm a noob, but I can't seem to decipher Comcast's verbiage. I get that there are some benefits, but what are the hidden costs? Can I keep my current ARRIS cable modem? Do I need to replace my current set top boxes? (We have hours and hours of recorded shows to watch, and I don't know if I can transfer all these recordings to a new set-top box.)

If X1 stores some content in the cloud, am I going to incur additional upload/download usage? We currently use about 200 GB a month.
 
No you can't keep your current shows. No DVR usage does not count against data caps. Yes you can keep your current modem unless you are signing up for the xfi complete service to get unlimited data. Yes they'll probably charge you for a rental regardless. Yes they are going to bury you with broadcast fees, sports fees, fee processing fees, etc. Yes they are going to screw up your billing. Yes you'll spend hours on the phone talking to mindless idiots trying to fix it.

Yes you should avoid anything with the word "xfinity" on it.
 
Is there anything good about X1?
 
I'd suggest you get a hdhomerun prime if you have multiple cable boxes and plan on keeping them for a while.

https://shop.silicondust.com/shop/product-category/hardware/?scrollto=410844

They are making more in a limited run. I have one and we have saved tons on not having to rent boxes, and they give you a discount ($5 on ours) for using our own equipment. You'll need a cable card from them but then you can watch tv on a variety of devices. There a few options to record tv, we are using plex.

We had the x1 for a bit, it wasn't bad but as soon as we wanted more than one prices got crazy on our bill and the hdhomerun paid off after one year.
 
