Hidden costs for Xfinity X1

I'd suggest you get a hdhomerun prime if you have multiple cable boxes and plan on keeping them for a while.They are making more in a limited run. I have one and we have saved tons on not having to rent boxes, and they give you a discount ($5 on ours) for using our own equipment. You'll need a cable card from them but then you can watch tv on a variety of devices. There a few options to record tv, we are using plex.We had the x1 for a bit, it wasn't bad but as soon as we wanted more than one prices got crazy on our bill and the hdhomerun paid off after one year.