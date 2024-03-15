Hey guys, what PCI Express version is my motherboard?

The point is if you are running at 4k resolution a 4090 will be running at 100% and your existing 10850k won't be fully utilized.



If you are doing 4k...



By waiting for a hypothetical 5090 series and let's say a ryzen 8000 or Intel 15th gen, the same thing would happen. The 5090 would be cranking at 100% and the CPU wouldn't be totally utilized.



Pretty sure the same thing happens at 1440p as well.



If you do stuff at 1080p, then the frame rates are much higher than any monitor can display. Furthermore, they are faster than your eye can perceive, so it is a bit pointless.



The only reason at this point to consider more CPU with a 4090 in your situation is 1-production type stuff, 2-because you can and want bragging rights.