Hey guys, what PCI Express version is my motherboard?

The manufacturers website says PCI-E 3.0 but in CPU-Z it shows the graphics interface as 4.0? I'm just wondering about being able to run a RTX 4090 on this board. New mobo/cpu/ram isn't in the budget. I run everything at 4k.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
I believe you get gen 4 support if you have 11th gen CPU installed. 10th is restricted to 3.0The manufacturers website says PCI-E 3.0 but in CPU-Z it shows the graphics interface as 4.0? I'm just wondering about being able to run a RTX 4090 on this board. New mobo/cpu/ram isn't in the budget. I run everything at 4k.
View attachment 641683
With the 400 series motherboards, some of them supported PCIe 4.0 after bios updates for 11th gen CPUs. But, not all of the boards could support it. And further still, some of them it was only for the 16x slot, but not storage, etc.
This particular board seems to support it for the M.2 connected to the CPU lanes, as well as for the x16 slot for the GPU. If you haven't updated your BIOS in a couple of years, might be a good idea for best compatibility and performance.
noticeable? Probably nothing. When 11th gen came out Steve at GN called the 11700k "a waste of sand" as it performed worse than the 10700k.I updated my bios to the most current one so I would need a 11th gen CPU for the PCI-E 4.0 support? The 4090 is my current max budget, but just in case, what would be an actual noticeable upgrade to my current 10850k that would fit my board?
Compared to a 10850k, any 11th gen would be a sidegrade, in terms of gaming performance.I updated my bios to the most current one so I would need a 11th gen CPU for the PCI-E 4.0 support? The 4090 is my current max budget, but just in case, what would be an actual noticeable upgrade to my current 10850k that would fit my board?
See this is why there is no such thing as future proofing, lol. As soon as there's any single piece that's a viable upgrade you have to upgrade everything else to fully utilize it anyway. So do you guys think that I would be better off just skipping the 4000 series and waiting till the 5000 series and just doing a complete overhaul (Mobo/CPU/Ram/Graphics Card) all at the same time? I was looking forward to Forbidden West on the 21rst and I wanted to play it at a better quality and smoother than the PS5 but the system requirements are crazy on this game and 4k is a bitch heh...Compared to a 10850k, any 11th gen would be a sidegrade, in terms of gaming performance.
Games which favor IPC, do a little better on 11th gen.
All that said, 11th gen and 10th gen both will bottleneck a 4090 anyway (Yes even at 4K). PCIe 3.0 is less a limitation than the CPU itself.
The point is if you are running at 4k resolution a 4090 will be running at 100% and your existing 10850k won't be fully utilized.See this is why there is no such thing as future proofing, lol. As soon as there's any single piece that's a viable upgrade you have to upgrade everything else to fully utilize it anyway. So do you guys think that I would be better off just skipping the 4000 series and waiting till the 5000 series and just doing a complete overhaul (Mobo/CPU/Ram/Graphics Card) all at the same time? I was looking forward to Forbidden West on the 21rst and I wanted to play it at a better quality and smoother than the PS5 but the system requirements are crazy on this game and 4k is a bitch heh...
I only do 4k these days on a 4k 120Hz display. Gaming at 4k is always the priority but I do a lot of video encoding as a hobby as I film a lot of 4k video with my drones and gopros but my video editor uses the hardware nvidia encoder (Vegas Video) so it's pretty fast, much faster than CPU only encoding. So you think jumping to the 4090 from the 3080Ti OC would be a good boost for 4k gaming with the rest of my specs staying the same?The point is if you are running at 4k resolution a 4090 will be running at 100% and your existing 10850k won't be fully utilized.
If you are doing 4k...
By waiting for a hypothetical 5090 series and let's say a ryzen 8000 or Intel 15th gen, the same thing would happen. The 5090 would be cranking at 100% and the CPU wouldn't be totally utilized.
Pretty sure the same thing happens at 1440p as well.
If you do stuff at 1080p, then the frame rates are much higher than any monitor can display. Furthermore, they are faster than your eye can perceive, so it is a bit pointless.
The only reason at this point to consider more CPU with a 4090 in your situation is 1-production type stuff, 2-because you can and want bragging rights.
It will be a boost. But you won't get the full performance out of the 4090. You'd have both small limitation from PCIe 3.0 and also limitation from the CPU.I only do 4k these days on a 4k 120Hz display. Gaming at 4k is always the priority but I do a lot of video encoding as a hobby as I film a lot of 4k video with my drones and gopros but my video editor uses the hardware nvidia encoder (Vegas Video) so it's pretty fast, much faster than CPU only encoding. So you think jumping to the 4090 from the 3080Ti OC would be a good boost for 4k gaming with the rest of my specs staying the same?
See this is why there is no such thing as future proofing, lol. As soon as there's any single piece that's a viable upgrade you have to upgrade everything else to fully utilize it anyway. So do you guys think that I would be better off just skipping the 4000 series and waiting till the 5000 series and just doing a complete overhaul (Mobo/CPU/Ram/Graphics Card) all at the same time? I was looking forward to Forbidden West on the 21rst and I wanted to play it at a better quality and smoother than the PS5 but the system requirements are crazy on this game and 4k is a bitch heh...