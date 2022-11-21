Herman Miller 29% Off Logitech Embody, 20% off other chairs, Free Shipping

I wouldn't call this a Hot Deal necessarily, maybe only for those who were on the fence about a Herman Miller Embody chair. This is basically the best price they've had it for, even before the price hike sometime last year where it went from $1500 to $1800. The 25% off takes it back to previous best pricing which was $1500 and 10% off for a total of $1350ish, which is the same price it is now. The Gaming Aeron is 20% off which takes it down to roughly the same $1350 price.Edit: Looks like there's an additional 5% off Code that works for the Gaming chairs too: G2ESPORTS5, which should take the price down to $1290 or so + tax.Some folks are going to think you're nuts for spending $1000+ on a chair, but those who have sat in a nice chair at work or bought one for home know they're invaluable if you spend a lot of time sitting in front of a monitor. There's plenty of alternatives too, like Steelcase, Humanscale etc. and they are all expensive in this price range for a new unit. Yes there are used units for a fraction of the price but there are pros/cons to buying a used chair vs. new.I've had an Embody at work, as well as Steelcase Leap v2, Aerons, Sayls, Humanscale Freedoms etc and the Embody was always my favorite. I've been eyeing the Logitech Embody for awhile and finally picked one up in July for 20% off and its been fantastic, so much so that my wife has been coveting it even though I got her an Aeron years ago. So I went ahead and picked up a 2nd one for her during this sale and we should be good on chairs for awhile. Also, to help on the costs, while you can't take a tax writeoff anymore for your primary job even if you WFH due to some tax law changes a few years ago, if you have any kind of side business or contracting work that may allow you to take a tax writeoff on the chair. I'm not giving tax advice, make sure to check with your tax preparer or check the tax code before claiming anything on your taxes.One factor for finally getting an Embody was that I always wished it had a headrest...and when I researched back in July Atlas Headrest was planning to release one. That release looks to be relatively soon in the next few months, which kinda sealed the deal for me since some of the other options have some really nice 1st party headrests.