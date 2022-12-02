Here's a dumb idea?

I have yet another one of those dumb ideas....

I'm hoping Linux users reply - who have used video editors like Shotcut and KDenlive among others. Oh, it would be really interesting if you use Blender!

I was looking into upgrading my EVGA 3060 to a 3080 / 3080 Ti or 3090 - but, I plan on dual booting Ubuntu and Fedora on a separate M.2 NVMe SSD (1 or 2TB) and Windows 10 (I have 10 Pro installed, currently) or 11 on another NVMe SSD.

Eventually, I'll want a faster/better gpu - I just got the 3060 to hold me over - it allowed me to finish my recent build.

But, Nvidia is a bit of a hassle in Linux. If I got a 6900 XT, it would be smooth usage in Linux but when using Davinci Resolve/Premiere Pro/Blender in Windows, it would cause tasks (rendering /3D) to take longer to complete. If I keep my 3060, I could either A) use it as a backup or B) build a 2nd system - and put the 3060 in there or an AMD card for a dedicated Linux build.

Which of my ideas is the best or the least crazy?

Is there any way to do this?

I am sure the 7900 XT will be too expensive - I am looking at used gpus - the 3060 has held value but to be honest, I doubt I can find a buyer to get my $$ back. If I was to sell it and only have an AMD card, I might regret it if using the video editing software and 3D (Blender) - causes my work to take longer.

Any ideas? I think any suggestions will be better than mine. :)

Just make do with Nvidia (Nvidia gpu in Linux)? Bit the lip and use the 3060 (don't upgrade?) and see what happens or upgrade to 6900 XT or 3080 Ti etc.?
 
I feel one question here, would a 3060 often enough beat a 6900xt enough to go over any trouble would you got one ?

https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/amd-radeon-rx-6900-xt-review,28.html

RX6900-XT-PugetBench-Overall-Score.jpg


Even the Ti version does not beat it by that much.

Obviously an windows render box even if not much faster would be interesting to have regardless of the performance boost, has it leave your main workstation free during the work load and having already a major piece (GPU) could make it quite cheap to do, I imagine a cheap CPU with that 3060, small NVME, large cheap data drive could do the trick for a very nice machine when they are GPU load.

Ampere tend to destroy RDNA 2 in those workload relative to their relative gaming performance tier and even MSRP price, but does the gap big enough for someone with an 6900xt to take extra steps to use a 3060 instead ?
 
Can you elaborate? Are you saying/suggesting to build a 2nd system? You're right, I think the 6900 XT only 'beats' the 3060 in Davinci Resolve by a bit. However, even used - a used 3080 10GB, is about the same price (*used). As you can see, it beats both of them.

In Blender, the Nvidia cards outperform AMD cards, even the higher end - by using OptiX (and even with CUDA):

https://www.phoronix.com/review/blender-32-gpus

https://www.pugetsystems.com/labs/a...ontent-creation-review/#GPU_Rendering_Blender

The problem with building a '2nd system/machine' - even cheap cpu, gpu, case, RAM/memory - $ probably adds up to the cost of any of these high end graphics cards or more? :-/
 
