Help with weird laptop charging behavior

I have an older laptop, first gen i3.



Battery was replaced several months ago with an aftermarket battery which has been in use for about 4 months. Charger is an OEM HP unit and I have also tried another OEM HP charger to test whether or not the problem is the charger. Replacing the charger does not solve the issue. The connection to the charging port seems tight and wiggling it does not interrupt charging. Battery contacts look normal.



I'm experiencing this odd charging behavior where charging stops happening and battery begins to drain. However, if I remove the battery and snap it back in place the charging resumes as normal. This is repeatable. What could be causing this? Unit is loaded with a clean install of Windows 10 and no HP utilities are installed.