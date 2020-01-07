Help with Twitch stream being choppy

Hey guys heres the setup and connection i run: Network: 250mb download / 20mb upload ( wireless via 5.0ghz band at home ) Comp: i7 9700k @ 5.0ghz / 16GB Ram / Intel Optane 660 1TB NVME SSD / RTX 2070 Super / Win 10 Im using the twitch studio for noobs to stream, pretty straight forward and auto selects your bitrate and what not for you after running a benchmark/test on your network. My problem is that the stream looks like shit, its choppy. It defaults to 1080p/60 @ 6000 bitrate because the connection is great. The game itself while im playing, runs flawlessly. Modern Warfare / PUBG / CS:GO, all run great while the stream is running. But the stream itself is a mess. Whats going on here? Shit software over @ twitch, need to switch to OBS?