Help with Twitch stream being choppy

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by bizzmeister, Jan 7, 2020 at 1:50 AM.

    bizzmeister

    Hey guys

    heres the setup and connection i run:

    Network: 250mb download / 20mb upload ( wireless via 5.0ghz band at home )

    Comp: i7 9700k @ 5.0ghz / 16GB Ram / Intel Optane 660 1TB NVME SSD / RTX 2070 Super / Win 10



    Im using the twitch studio for noobs to stream, pretty straight forward and auto selects your bitrate and what not for you after running a benchmark/test on your network.



    My problem is that the stream looks like shit, its choppy. It defaults to 1080p/60 @ 6000 bitrate because the connection is great.

    The game itself while im playing, runs flawlessly. Modern Warfare / PUBG / CS:GO, all run great while the stream is running. But the stream itself is a mess.


    Whats going on here? Shit software over @ twitch, need to switch to OBS?
     
    bizzmeister, Jan 7, 2020 at 1:50 AM
    Derangel

    Try OBS. I've never used Twitch Studio, but even with my crappy connection I've had good luck dialing in OBS.
     
    Derangel, Jan 7, 2020 at 2:09 AM
    Ripskin

    I would see about lowering your bitrate first and seeing what happens. Drop it to 2k and work your way back up. Can try a lower resolution as well as the lower bitrate and see what you can find as a good balance.
    What are you streaming and how does that load your connection? Your upload is lower but should be plenty for a basic stream unless others are hitting the connection.

    Do you have multiple monitors or can you run in windowed mode and check your system resource usage while streaming to see if anything is bottle necking? Shouldnt for a basic stream but again never hurts. Memory would be my main guess for something to bottleneck out of what you posted.

    My main focus would be as mentioned on the bitrate and then the quality of the wireless signal if you see no change and the resources are not overly utilized.

    You can try other options, OBS is not bad but I find it uses a lot more resources to process than other offerings so I only use it as a backup though it has some good features.
     
    Ripskin, Jan 7, 2020 at 2:29 AM
