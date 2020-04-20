Help with SSD optimizing using a laptop SATA 3 port ?

Hello all,



I am not at all computer savvy so I feel very ignorant about what I am about to ask - if you feel you can help please be very detailed and assume you are writing to someone who knows very little about the subject.



I recently bought a Samsung 860 evo 1tb SSD card to upgrade my PS4 PRO. I used it for a while and it was pretty good and quick. But than I made a mistake and followed a bad advice - and used it as an external storage for something else I had to do.

So I deleted all partitions and formatted the SSD to FAT32 and used it as external storage with a mounting device - worked just fine. when I was done, I deleted all the files and reinstall it as internal drive for the PS4pro. It didnt run as fast as it did when I first put it in the PS4PRO.... so I deleted all partitions and formatted to NTFS and installed again as PS4PRO internal hard drive. I think it now works faster than when formatted to FAT32 but slower than the first time I installed it in the PS4PRO.



Questions:

1. Will it do any good if I used Samsung Magician to Safe Erase this SSD and have it restore the factory bench marks... and then install it in the PS4PRO for the 4th time ?

2. I tried to do it with the mount I have but as most of you probably know the Samsung Magician wont acknowledge the SSD unless it is connected directly through a SATA 3 port.

3. I was advised to use my laptop for this - to take out the hard drive so I can use the SATA 3 port to connect the SSD. OK cool - but I don't get how I can take out the hard drive and still use the laptop with only an empty SSD connected to it. Like.... how can I use the Windows software and also the Samsung Magician software if I take the hard drive out ? USB ?

4. If the answer is - Yes you should Safe Erase, and Yes you can use your laptop for this and run the Magician from a USB - can you please give or refer to detailed instructions of all the necessary steps ?



I hope anyone here can answer some of these questions at least - thanks.