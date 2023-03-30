Help with setting up old routers as access points

Hi all. So this seemed straightforward but for some reason its not getting internet on the WRT54G wireless so Im a bit stumped.







Heres what I did



Connected to WRT54G via ethernet cable to laptop



Changed to AP mode



Set the IP to be in the same range as my Netgear (so 10.0.0.x instead of the default 192.168.1.x)



Turned off DHCP



Set up the wireless settings



Plugged it into my switch which is on the network of the Netgear







As I mentioned I can connect to it via Wireless but it says no internet connection. Also from my other PC, while its plugged in to the network, should I be able to access the web dashboard via the IP i defined? (as I am unable and the page times out). If I connect to the WRT54g via wireless I can go to the web dashboard.







Lastly I did confirm the IP I gave the WRT54G is outside of the DHCP range set on my NetGear







Curious what i might be