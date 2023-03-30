Help with setting up old routers as access points

Hi all. So this seemed straightforward but for some reason its not getting internet on the WRT54G wireless so Im a bit stumped.



Heres what I did

Connected to WRT54G via ethernet cable to laptop

Changed to AP mode

Set the IP to be in the same range as my Netgear (so 10.0.0.x instead of the default 192.168.1.x)

Turned off DHCP

Set up the wireless settings

Plugged it into my switch which is on the network of the Netgear



As I mentioned I can connect to it via Wireless but it says no internet connection. Also from my other PC, while its plugged in to the network, should I be able to access the web dashboard via the IP i defined? (as I am unable and the page times out). If I connect to the WRT54g via wireless I can go to the web dashboard.



Lastly I did confirm the IP I gave the WRT54G is outside of the DHCP range set on my NetGear



Curious what i might be
 
Have you thought about installing something DD-WRT on that old router? Also, are you really sure that you'll be OK with an 802.11G access point in 2023?
 
I have thought about it and will use if needed, but wasnt looking to do much other than have a few smart lights that are outside my home utilize this. My current router is good but doesnt travel well outside the concrete walls so I had 2 17yr old routers lying around I figured I could use and place at each end near the outer wall
 
