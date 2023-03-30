Help with setting up old routers as access points

RoachForLife
n00b
- Joined
- Oct 8, 2004
- Messages
- 29
Hi all. So this seemed straightforward but for some reason its not getting internet on the WRT54G wireless so Im a bit stumped.
Heres what I did
Connected to WRT54G via ethernet cable to laptop
Changed to AP mode
Set the IP to be in the same range as my Netgear (so 10.0.0.x instead of the default 192.168.1.x)
Turned off DHCP
Set up the wireless settings
Plugged it into my switch which is on the network of the Netgear
As I mentioned I can connect to it via Wireless but it says no internet connection. Also from my other PC, while its plugged in to the network, should I be able to access the web dashboard via the IP i defined? (as I am unable and the page times out). If I connect to the WRT54g via wireless I can go to the web dashboard.
Lastly I did confirm the IP I gave the WRT54G is outside of the DHCP range set on my NetGear
Curious what i might be
Curious what i might be