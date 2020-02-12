Help with selecting the best monitor for me

I soon plan to upgrade my monitor, and I'm having a difficult time in selecting whats best for me. I use my PC for gaming and some web browsing.



My plan was to hold out for a 40+" 4k display, but early reviews are disappointing plus it's a little out of my budget.



I decided I would give 3440x1440 a try, with all my searches bringing me to the LG 34GK950F-B. I read mostly positive reviews online, and it appears to work with both G-Sync and Freesync, which is a big plus for me.



I guess my only concern is if there something new or better just around the corner? It was released last year or 2018, so I don't want to buy this and then have something much better released a month or two down the road.



Thanks for your input