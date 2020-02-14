Help with new home network?

I swapped from comcast to another provider with gig speeds, so now I have 2 ISPs both 1Gbps symmetrical (One paid for by work and one that is personal).

What I want is to keep one connection specifically for my workstation that is provided by work on the ISP that my work pays for. I want a second network just for my personal residential network. I want both networks to fail over to the other one just in case. I also need to have some 10GbE ports for transfer between some QNAP NAS (I have 3 now, 2 with 10GbE) and my personal computers.

I was thinking I need 2 Ubiquiti UDM-Pros, a few Unifi NanoHD/HD APs (I am thinking 4? I have 6500 sq ft indoors that my eeros currently do fine in and I want to add one outside my patio), and a Unifi switch 16 XG?

Do you guys think this would work and is there any alternatives that are easy to manage and cost effective? I'm not super knowledgeable with advanced networking things.
 
Wow.
That is some serious gear.

If I were doing it, I would keep it as simple as possible. Two network cards/ports/connections into your work machine, handle failover in that.

To clarify, work machine has a link to work network and uses it as failover from the home network.

Home network based around google nest wifi, as opposed to unifi. Put in as many points as you need for coverage and be done with it. Start with three points, add more if you need them. Simple to set up, simple to manage.

An alternative would be feeding the google network with a failover device (edge router comes to mind) as you mentioned, and just using google for wifi points.

found this...

xenappblog.com

The Cheapest Dual WAN Router for Failover You'll Ever Find

Working from home doing my work requires internet and energy. Something that you can't take for granted when living on the beach in Brasil. The energy drops a second or
xenappblog.com
 
If I went this route I'd just keep my eero's then add an edgerouter of some sorts for wan failover. To control the edgerouter I'd buy a cloudkey which would put me close to the UDM-Pros anyways price wise. I would still need something like the Unifi switch 16 XG for 10GbE switching. Unless I am missing something? I'm also not big on google anything lately.

From what I read during research the UDM-Pros are able to do IDS and DPS at full 1gbps which I find desirable not sure if its even good or useful though.
 
