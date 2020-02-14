Help with new home network?

I swapped from comcast to another provider with gig speeds, so now I have 2 ISPs both 1Gbps symmetrical (One paid for by work and one that is personal).



What I want is to keep one connection specifically for my workstation that is provided by work on the ISP that my work pays for. I want a second network just for my personal residential network. I want both networks to fail over to the other one just in case. I also need to have some 10GbE ports for transfer between some QNAP NAS (I have 3 now, 2 with 10GbE) and my personal computers.



I was thinking I need 2 Ubiquiti UDM-Pros, a few Unifi NanoHD/HD APs (I am thinking 4? I have 6500 sq ft indoors that my eeros currently do fine in and I want to add one outside my patio), and a Unifi switch 16 XG?



Do you guys think this would work and is there any alternatives that are easy to manage and cost effective? I'm not super knowledgeable with advanced networking things.