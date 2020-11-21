Help with new build

I'd like to get started on a long overdue upgrade of the main rig in my sig below. I haven't done a complete overhaul in a few years so bear with me as I'm a bit out of the loop.



The parts that I need to upgrade:



CPU

Motherboard

Memory

PSU



The parts that I plan to keep:



Case

SSD

HDD

Monitors



Use: Web browsing, Music playback, Word Processing/Visio Design, SSH and RDP access to VMs in my ESXI server, a bit of scripting/programming, Games including Roms and Emulators (MAME, NES, SNES, GENESIS, 4, PS1, PS2, Gamecube) and PC Games, mostly Steam such as Mega Man series, Crimson Clover, Streets Of Rage 4, Mighty Gunvolt, Crisis Wing, Puyo Puyo series, Tetris series, Pac-Man series, Raiden series, Bullet Soul (Mostly shmups, maze, puzzle and action adventure/platform, nothing too heavy)



OS: I already have Windows 10 Professional



Plan to build: Immediately



I'd like to stick with AMD and was thinking along the lines of Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5, whichever gives the best in terms of price to performance. Either onboard video or a discrete card are they have enough ports for my three monitors. Any help is greatly appreciated.