Help with new build

I haven't posted in a while(obvious from the rig in my signature!), but I'm looking to build a new rig. I'm going from an i5 4690k to an i7 9700 that I got a helluva deal on ! Anyway, the problem with my current rig is streaming 4k content through my network, I'm getting constant buffering. From what I've read, my cpu could be the problem. Anyway, I figure it's time to upgrade anyway so I'm looking for help on specs for my new rig. I don't game and my main usage is some photo editing and network server for streaming content. I'm thinking 16gb RAM and I have a Nvidia 960 GTX that I'm wondering if it would be good enough. Also, I'm trying to spend as little $$ as possible. Any thoughts? TIA!