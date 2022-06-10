Help with new build for long term

Intel Core i7-12700K $380​

Noctua NH-D15 $109​

EVGA Z690 CLASSIFIED $450​

CORSAIR Vengeance 64GB (2 x 32GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR5 5200 (PC5 41600) Intel XMP 3.0 Desktop Memory Model CMK64GX5M2B5200C40 $470​

SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology (MZ-V7S2T0B/AM) $190​

Total: $1589.91

I'm looking to build something to replace my x58 system that has been my main gaming rig sense 2008. My main focus on this build is for it to last as long as possible without changing motherboard. I'll probably change cpu or add ram at some point down the road.1) What will you be doing with this PC? Gaming? Photoshop? Web browsing? etcGaming,office and htpc.2) What's your budget? Are tax and shipping included?$2000.003) Which country do you live in? If the U.S, please tell us the state and city if possible.Boston MA4) What exact parts do you need for that budget? CPU, RAM, case, etc. The word "Everything" is not a valid answer. Please list out all the parts you'll need.cpu,ram,motherboard,hard drive,5) If reusing any parts, what parts will you be reusing? Please be especially specific about the power supply. List make and model.Antec p100 case,Titan x 12gb video card, EVGA supernova 750 g2,6) Will you be overclocking?Not anytime soon but may try it at some point7) What is the max resolution of your monitor? What size is it?1080p8) When do you plan on building/buying the PC?I can wait9) What features do you need in a motherboard? RAID? Firewire? Crossfire or SLI support? USB 3.0? SATA 6Gb/s? eSATA? Onboard video (as a backup or main GPU)? UEFI? etc.ddr5 ram10) Do you already have a legit and reusable/transferable OS key/license? If so, what OS? Is it 32bit or 64bit?have keyThese are the parts I was thinking of getting. Is the ram I picked a good choice?appreciate any input. Thanks