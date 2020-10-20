Help With My First Dual Monitor Setup?

Hello all! I just recently (as in today) got my second monitor for my build to help with my programming classes. My build it exactly as it appears in my signature. What I need help with it this; after connecting my second monitor (both are via displayport btw), a lot of stuff has slowed down. Whereas before I could minimize Modern Warfare and cycle between windows pretty seamlessly, now whenever I have a videogame open on one monitor and something else on the other, cycling between said screens or windows causes both screens to freeze up and go black for about 60 seconds and THEN everything goes back to normal. Other issues include one annoying one where when my PC goes to sleep and shuts the monitors off it takes a while for them to actually turn back on when I move the mouse to wake it up. I know I may not be being specific enough but, if you may know what is wrong here, I am happy to provide any extra information. I just am not sure what would need to be known in order to solve this. It also may well be possible that this slowness and lag is the simple result of adding an entire other screen for my poor GPU to render. Either way, any closure or aid would be greatly appreciated!



Thank You!