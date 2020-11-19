Help with installing game from Direct2drive

I purchased Bioshock 1 from direct2drive back in November 2012. When I login to my account over on their website and try to download the game I get an error saying "file can't be downloaded securely." I sent 2 trouble tickets and also emailed them at support@direct2drive.com, no replies. It does show an activation code in the form of xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx. This code format will not activate the game on steam, however. Is there some legit way to download and run the game given I have a valid activation code? Or perhaps another way to contact direct2drive where they will respond?
 
I had to rebuy some d2d games on other services. Some games in my d2d account dont even exist now but they shiw up. Cant be downloaded.
 
