Help with hardware upgrade freenas

So I currently have a freenas(just upgraded to truenas)

16x 4tb drives, old lsi hba and 2x intel raid expanders.

E3-1230v2 32gb ecc

Super micro x9scl+-f



I would like to upgrade mobo/cpu/ram, budget under $500 used is fine with me, ebay ect.



Looking to be able to handle some ubuntu 20 vms on top of the nas/plex that's running. This old xeon just doesn't cut it anymore.



Prefer something in the lower tdp range 50w or so. Ecc is a must. And 3 pcie slots. Duel 1gb nics a must. It's going in a 4u 24 drive rack, so full atx will fit matx is fine also.

Been out of the server hardware game for a while and all these damn intel models are freaking confusing lol. Can spend hours just figuring out what model is what gen. Prefer something 8th gen.



Any recommendations? Under $500 for cpu/mobo/32gb ecc minimum but 64gb would be very nice.