Use Smart Switch to sync the data from S5 to 10+:



Step 1 Get Smart Switch on both Samsung devices from its Play Store. Start the app on the old Samsung phone and select the mode of transfer. You can either transfer data from Samsung to Galaxy S10 wirelessly or by using a USB connector.



Step 2 You will be asked to select the kind of source device you have.



Step 3 You'll see a PIN on the receiving device. Match the PIN on both the devices in order to establish a secure connection before commencing the transfer process. Now, you can just select the kind of data that you wish to transfer.



Step 4 After making sure that you have selected the data you need, tap on the Finish button. This will automatically initiate the transfer process. Now you just need to wait for a while as your new S10 will start receiving the data from your old Samsung phone.



Ping me if you need more help.