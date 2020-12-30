help with ETC

not sure if this counts as a 'for sale' so feel free to move it.
i have 50 ETC that is no longer supported on my exchange and i would like to do something with it. trade, buy, sell, other crypto, hardware, you name it. i know it can be used on coinbase but i can not bring myself to build up another account for a one time transaction.
thanks
