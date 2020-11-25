Help with Case Choice

I am building a new PC. I have the 5600 processor already, and it will have either a 3080 or 6800XT in it.



I want the system to be as silent as possible. I will run the CPU and GPU at stock (possible GPU undervolt)



I will use a Noctua S15S as the CPU cooler



I will use an ASUS Dark Hero motherboard.



I am open to other cases but the ones I am most considering are the



011 Dynamic XL



Phanteks Eclipse P600S



I have 2 Noctua 14 PWM and 1 Noctua 12 PWM ready.



In Gamer's Nexus review they put two Noctua 140s on bottom and 1 120 as exhaust as their baseline config they try in most cases. CPU temps were not the best, but GPU temps were exceptional. 5600s probably won't get that hot anyway and with the extra cooling on the GPU I can likely run the fans at very low RPM and be pretty silent.



The P600S looks like an exceptional case and designed for silent operation. Again cooling is not that great for the CPU and CPU but above average, and I will not have a hot system. I would likely swap the fans out for the Noctuas.



Any thoughts on best way to go? Any other cases that would be better?



I know a lot of the components are overkill but I REALLY want it silent. I am exceptionally sensitive to noise.



Would appreciate the help!