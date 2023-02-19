Help with AMD 7950X or Intel i7-13700k

I thought I had my mind up. 7950x was the was to go.

Uses: Content Creation (Photoshop, Clip Studio, Camtasia, Davinci, OBS)

Pro's of AM5 is the future option to drop a CPU in a board

Con's you need that much of a board to make it future proof

AM5 is not mature yet (e.g., memory speed issues, slow boot time, iGPU seemingly not working like quick sync does)

AM5 boards don't seem to review as well (likely BIOS issues)



Then I took another look at the 13700k.

Pro's more mature

Performs pretty well

A lot cheaper

Con's end of the lifecycle for the socket

Permormance drop in some cases, especially with Resolve



So I though I would throw it out in a post and see what people though. I'd love to buy a MB now, throw the 7950x in there and let it run but I think the entry price for the 13700k is cheaper. Of course, you are then stuck on that platform until you rebuilt.