Help with AMD 7950X or Intel i7-13700k

J

JHFerry

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 29, 2007
Messages
104
I thought I had my mind up. 7950x was the was to go.
Uses: Content Creation (Photoshop, Clip Studio, Camtasia, Davinci, OBS)
Pro's of AM5 is the future option to drop a CPU in a board
Con's you need that much of a board to make it future proof
AM5 is not mature yet (e.g., memory speed issues, slow boot time, iGPU seemingly not working like quick sync does)
AM5 boards don't seem to review as well (likely BIOS issues)

Then I took another look at the 13700k.
Pro's more mature
Performs pretty well
A lot cheaper
Con's end of the lifecycle for the socket
Permormance drop in some cases, especially with Resolve

So I though I would throw it out in a post and see what people though. I'd love to buy a MB now, throw the 7950x in there and let it run but I think the entry price for the 13700k is cheaper. Of course, you are then stuck on that platform until you rebuilt.
 
D

Dreamerbydesign

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,809
The 13700k isnt necessarily more mature. The whole P and E core design has only been around two generations. Windows is just finally properly using the configuration. The 7950x is actually a bit older architecture that I would consider more mature than how Intel is configured at this point.

You really cannot beat a 7950x for $520 currently. Details are on SD here
 
