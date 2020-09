Msi b450 tomahawk max (latest bios)

Sapphire nitro + vega 64(latest driver)

Windows 10 1909

Ryzen 5 3600

addlink 500gb m.2 drive (windows installation drive)

Crucial Ballistix ddr4 3200mhz 16gb

power supply Evga 750Gq 80+ gold

Troubleshoots i have performed

MemTest x2 passed both time so memory seems to be fine

Cpu stress test passed (doesn't crash computer)

Past few weeks i was getting constant blue screen of deaths like every time i run some programs, which led me to reinstall windows after which the problem was still existed. Then i rebuilded the system with bare minimum hardware required to start the computer, Blue screen is rare for now however whenever i run any game it crashes to desktop without any error(Only game able to play without crash is portal which uses only like 50w of power). Benchmarks like furmark(openGl) is the only benchmark which didn't crash single time. others like Unigin heavens, valley and PassMark rarely completes benchmark without crashing.I cant decide if the problem caused by gpu or power supply not providing enough power to gpu or motherboard. There is no visible artifact indicating gpu failure. Memory, cpu, wifi card and gpu works so motherboard is the last suspect. Power supply works fine for cpu and rest except for gpu? Anyone knows if this gpu or power supply issue or can give any tips?