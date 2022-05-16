help troubleshooting network file trasnfers

thanks for any suggestions, i've given it a solid try and i'm beating my head against the wall. although i do admit that networking isn't my strong suit.



so here's my current setup at home. file sharing within my home network using windows SMB off my desktop. other devices can get at it just fine, not using SMB v1. i think it's v2, i'd have to double check (at work at the moment). system is an older i5 6600k, mainboard is a gigabyte z170-mx gaming 5, drive with shared content is a brand new WD 16TB red. used to be an HGST 8TB before i upgraded, same issues then. worth nothing that i'm using the onboard NIC which is a killer E2200. yes they're crap, but it seems to work fine. only driver installed, had a lot of issues with their junk software. the desktop is connected directly to the router with network cable.



the router is an asus RT-AX92U so it's one of the early wifi 6 models before the spec was finalized. it can be a little twitchy at times, but overall it's very stable.



all devices have drivers, O/S and firmware fully up to date.



so the problem. when transferring a file it seems to stall briefly....transfer stops, sometimes only for a second sometimes longer. does this multiple times during a transfer. transfer speeds seem very slow regardless. wireless connectivity doesn't seem to be an issue but i'm not going to rule it out as of yet. one of the big problems we have is watching a video. it seems to stream over the network fine but then freezes frequently.



devices in question would be an asus windows 8 tablet and an asus windows 10 tablet as they seem most affected. my phone (android) seems to work better and gets excellent signal from the wifi. no issues with internet connectivity what so ever. in fact, watching a youtube video on one of those tablets works better.



so really i am looking for some help troubleshooting this one. is there a way i can monitor/log wifi connection while doing a file transfer? what router settings should i be looking for? anything i should check out on my desktop?



thanks again.