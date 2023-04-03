Help troubleshooting laptop performance issues

SPECS

i5 1140H

3060

16Gb ram

500Gb M.2

Gigabyte G5 KD



PROBLEM

Playing at 30-40FPS in Fortnite after a minute or so of play. Starts at 144fps, then slowly goes down to 30FPS (this is on low settings).

3000pts below average on TimeSpy benchmark

CPU temp hovering at 100c

Fans are both on, and moving a LOT of extremely hot air, as they should be.



THINGS I'VE TRIED

Repasted the CPU and GPU with MX-4 thermal grease

Updated BIOS

Completely reinstalled Windows 11

Installed all new drivers, including NVidia

Set to performance mode

Undervolted the CPU by .8v



The CPU idles at 70-80C, and shoots to 100C right away when gaming. I am assuming this is a thermal throttle, but what else can I do?

Any help appreciated.