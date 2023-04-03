Help troubleshooting laptop performance issues

ScratchSniff
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 2, 2023
- Messages
- 1
SPECS
i5 1140H
3060
16Gb ram
500Gb M.2
Gigabyte G5 KD
PROBLEM
Playing at 30-40FPS in Fortnite after a minute or so of play. Starts at 144fps, then slowly goes down to 30FPS (this is on low settings).
3000pts below average on TimeSpy benchmark
CPU temp hovering at 100c
Fans are both on, and moving a LOT of extremely hot air, as they should be.
THINGS I'VE TRIED
Repasted the CPU and GPU with MX-4 thermal grease
Updated BIOS
Completely reinstalled Windows 11
Installed all new drivers, including NVidia
Set to performance mode
Undervolted the CPU by .8v
The CPU idles at 70-80C, and shoots to 100C right away when gaming. I am assuming this is a thermal throttle, but what else can I do?
Any help appreciated.
