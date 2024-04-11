Help- Trigger ATX psu via USB on another device

Dreamerbydesign
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2008
- Messages
- 6,192
as the title states. Looking to trigger/ activate a ATX psu from the usb port of another pc when it turns on.
Reason:
I have a Mini PC connected to an array of hard drives. A external ATX PSU powers the array. The mini pc of course runs on its own 19V power brick.
I’d like to turn the atx power supply on automatically once the Mini PC powers up.
I know the green wore (PSU_on) needs to be tired to ground to activate the ATX psu. I’ve tested and it works fine.
I have looked at USB relays such as this: USB 1 Channel Relay
If I bought one of those, would it be possible to program it to just trigger the relay when the pc is powered on? If so I think should do the trick?
I have a smart plug connected if I need to disconnect power remotely to the array.
Can someone chime in, if I’m going the right direction or if there is a easier method? I can’t be the only person to try to power an array with a separate psu, using a laptop/mini pc/ non atx psu to trigger the ATX powered array.
