help restore my old access

Hi there admins,Any chance you can assist me in getting back to my old account here on Hard OCP?This is me: https://hardforum.com/members/kvw.199476/ It's been about a whole decade since I've logged into it and I only made this account to figure out what's going on. My old account must be associated to an old email account I no longer have access to. Can you link my original account to this account's email instead or combine them somehow?Thanks,KinhP.S. I tried to use "contact us" but it won't me send you this message no matter how I try and phrase this question. It keeps saying it's suspected spam or has inappropriate elements.