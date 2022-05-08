help restore my old access

Hi there admins,
Any chance you can assist me in getting back to my old account here on Hard OCP?
This is me: https://hardforum.com/members/kvw.199476/
It's been about a whole decade since I've logged into it and I only made this account to figure out what's going on. My old account must be associated to an old email account I no longer have access to. Can you link my original account to this account's email instead or combine them somehow?
Thanks,
Kinh
P.S. I tried to use "contact us" but it won't me send you this message no matter how I try and phrase this question. It keeps saying it's suspected spam or has inappropriate elements.
Any chance you can assist me in getting back to my old account here on Hard OCP?
This is me: https://hardforum.com/members/kvw.199476/
It's been about a whole decade since I've logged into it and I only made this account to figure out what's going on. My old account must be associated to an old email account I no longer have access to. Can you link my original account to this account's email instead or combine them somehow?
Thanks,
Kinh
P.S. I tried to use "contact us" but it won't me send you this message no matter how I try and phrase this question. It keeps saying it's suspected spam or has inappropriate elements.