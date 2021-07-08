Help reinstalling Windows please

I want to do a fresh OS install on an existing computer already running Win7 Pro 64 but I don't have my Win7 Pro 64 Disc. My computer does have the windows sticker stuck on the side of the case with the product key.



I also have a windows 7 disc that I bought and installed on a different computer I am still using.

And I have a OEM system builder windows 7 disc I bought that I never used on any computer.



Can I install Windows from one of those discs and use my Windows 7 product key from the sticker.



Or is there a better way? I need Windows 7 (not 10) due to hardware and software so I want to set the machine back up exactly how it is now except with a fresh install of everything.

I bought the PC from Cyberpower PC back in 2013 and it may or may not have come with a Windows 7 Disc. I don't know for sure.