Help on replacing drives

Hi there i have a dell t320 poweredge server with a perc h710 raid card since 2016
Currently running in a raid 5 configuration with dell oem 4tb drives x 4
And windows server essentials 2012
And need to replace my drives
Will any of this drives be compatible or someone has tested a 8tb drive in a h710 raid card
According to dell tech theyre not guaranteed to work
Any help is appreciated
thanks
below are the drives i have found that would like youre help with
Seagate Enterprise Capacity 3.5'' HDD 8TB 7200 RPM 4Kn SATA 6Gb/s 256MB Cache ST8000NM0045
Or
SEAGATE ST8000NM001A 8TB 7200 RPM 256MB SAS 3.5
Or
Seagate ST10000NM0206 Enterprise 10TB SAS 3.5" Internal Hard Drive
