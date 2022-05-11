Help on replacing drives

Hi there i have a dell t320 poweredge server with a perc h710 raid card since 2016

Currently running in a raid 5 configuration with dell oem 4tb drives x 4

And windows server essentials 2012

And need to replace my drives

Will any of this drives be compatible or someone has tested a 8tb drive in a h710 raid card

According to dell tech theyre not guaranteed to work

Any help is appreciated

thanks

below are the drives i have found that would like youre help with

Seagate Enterprise Capacity 3.5'' HDD 8TB 7200 RPM 4Kn SATA 6Gb/s 256MB Cache ST8000NM0045

Or

SEAGATE ST8000NM001A 8TB 7200 RPM 256MB SAS 3.5

Or

Seagate ST10000NM0206 Enterprise 10TB SAS 3.5" Internal Hard Drive