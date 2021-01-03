Help - Not Booting

See second post!

Had a mishap - won't go into it - and a friend offered to let me use his brand new (but 2-3 year old) parts for a build for cheap. Never used before. Pretty much exact thing I had before.

We built it together (COVID safe bubble).

It worked at his place. We set it up with one of his TVs that he uses for a monitor. I'm not sure if it was HDMI or what as I didn't pay attention.

Got home. Can't detect either of my monitors.

Can't troubleshoot because I can't see anything.

Video card is a 1070 Ti.

Trying to connect primary monitor via mini-DP. The monitor appears to detect the computer but says it's getting no signal (if I tell it to look for a diff port I get a different message).

Gave up. Tried another via DVI on the Mobo.

I can't find my HDMI cables. Do I need to go buy one? Is it just not detecting because it thinks I'm using HDMI if my friend did?

If that fixes it how do I get it to detect the Display Port later?

Very frustrated. Thanks.
 
Actually I think I'm not Booting - noticed the caps/numlock are stuck on.

Monitor works with my laptop.

Tried powering off, unplugging, etc. Reseated the RAM.

Ideas? It worked before I drove home.
 
