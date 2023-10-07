Help needed with old 775 MB

funkydmunky

funkydmunky

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 28, 2008
Messages
3,695
I have this MB and have had no luck in getting a post
https://motherboarddb.com/motherboards/542/

Testing bare bones. Dual core xeon. One stick of DDR2-800 and GPU.
GPU and CPU fans go full blast when I power up. They stay running full until I power off. No post.
I have tried two different ram sticks. Swapped the GPU. Reset CMOS.
Any ideas?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top