Help needed with new laptop

Hey guys - I just picked up a Razer Blade 17, with the intent to sell my current rig. Everything is going well so far, except.....

What connection do I use to connect to my monitor - which is 3440x1440 VA Panel, G-Sync, 120Hz

My laptop has an HDMI 2.0B port, and a plethora of different USB 3.0 ports, including a Thunderbolt 3 port.

My monitor has Displayport 1.2, HDMI 1.4

Am I best suited to buy a thunderbolt to displayport adapter? I remember that the monitor has issues with HDMI in at 120hz.

Thanks in advance
 
Yes. The TB to DP path offers the widest bandwidth. USB C to Displayport cable should be fairly cheap.
 
