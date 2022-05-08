Help needed: dual displays not working.

If this should be in Vid card or another category please move.



Alright, Im trying to set up a second monitor using a uperfect portable monitor i took in on trade. Last night trying to connect it to my PC via HDMI i could get it working but only in duplicate display mode, if i tried to switch the extend or another mode the screen goes black and says no signal. Also, if I unplug my main monitor, same thing happens (mains on DP and the portable on HDMI). In my tired state early this morning, i was messing around in Nvidia control panel and in the multiple monitor set up i thought it was a good idea to check the box that said use this monitor only when connected, so i click on the uPerfect, Yup you guessed it, everything went dark, both monitors. Now if i connect the portable, they both just go black with no signal.

Ive tried Driver unintaller in safe mode and did a clean driver install, nothing changed.

Any help getting this figured out would be greatly appreciated.