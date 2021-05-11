Help my MS Outlook has gone crazy

I have the most recent version of outlook on my pc and surface 3. Suddenly I can't read any emails on either device. Read in browser does work. Nothing or very little appears on the email. A stranger thing is a picture will show up in one of the emails and disappear in a second.
It is so inconsistent 1 email 4 of the 5 images appear but no text.

My surface worked find this morning when I used it to check my email.
 
Did you switch to preview mode? Iirc, images and attachments aren't shown in preview because it's a security (virus) risk, especially if you preview a dubious email by mistake.
 
That is not it. It seems strange that it would happen with 2 devices, at the same time.
 
