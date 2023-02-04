Help me with full size cheap used desktop

Im looking to "build" (not really) a cheap full size desktop for my daughter that can do very light gaming. Just enuff to do say minecraft.



She already has a laptop with crappy onboard graphics. I want to set her up with a workdesk for school. (IMHO laptops suck for "real" productivity, thats why everyone at my work has a docking station)



I was looking for something under $100, would need CPU and RAM, I have plenty of old drives and monitors and other accessories.



I like the idea of something like an i3 8100? Those always seemed to be great bang for the buck. (Can anyone suggest an older processor commonly in desktops thats better bang for the buck?)



The reason I want full tower is to throw a video card in there. I was thinking maybe a GTX 950? Can I get a better card for say $40 ish?



Thanks for any suggestions.