Help me understand AMD vs Intel differences

I'm trying to build a new PC from scratch. I currently have an AMD 3900X CPU and have been generally happy with it, but I'd like to upgrade to something newer.



I'm seeing that the AMD 7900X is a 12 core CPU with a 4.7 base clock speed, boosts to 5.6. The Intel 13700K is a 16 core CPU and has a base clock speed of 3.4, boosts to 5.4.



However, when reviewing benchmarks it looks like the 13700K outperforms the 7900X in pretty much everything. Is this due to the 4 additional cores? Wouln't less cores clocked at 4.7 make up for the difference of more cores clocked at 3.4?



I use my computer for work, games, stream, video encoding. I like single computer gaming/streaming setups. Just trying to decide what to build around. I've really liked what AMD/Lisa Su have done in the last few years, but Intel keeps seeming like the "faster" option?