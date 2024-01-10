Help me pick my first gaming Pc

Hey everyone,So I’ve never been big on gaming, but I got hooked on playing Fortnite, especially because my nephews also play it and it’s become more of a bonding time for us. I currently play on my Mac Studio using a gaming streaming service, but of course the quality is bad and I don’t own any PCs.At work we have a benefit which is we get 60% discount on any laptop or desktop PC. We don’t get anything for Apple products so that’s why I’m just now finding out about this. The downside is that we can only order from either the HP website or Dell and they will offer the discount on purchases up to $2000.00 and I don’t pay sales tax either. So could you please help me finding a good system to purchase?I’m including links to both HP and Dell. I want a system that will run Fortnite smooth and if possible be able to run it at 120fpsThank you