Help me pick a new phone plz.

Apparently my phone is no longer going to be supported by AT&T at the end of Next month and I will need a newer phone to continue receiving service. Since I don't follow phones I thought I would come here and ask.



My current phone is a CAT S61 and really liked it. It still does everything I need to do, and it's the first phone I had over a year without breaking it outside of my old Kyocera Dura flip phone. That being said, I no longer work in an industrial environment and I have tools that replaced most of the functionality I was getting from it anyway.



I mostly put phones in the same category as tablets. It's a cool gadget, but it doesn't give me any functionality I don't already have on my laptop and redundant gadgets tend to sit on shelves/desks.. My phone spends most of its life on my desk or night stand except when I am doing yard work or running errands. If I go back to commuting in September, it will stream audible / waze to my car stereo for about 1.5 hours a day and that will mostly be it.



My entire list of requirements:



It must have bt for my bt headphones and car.

It must be able to run audible, waze, myfitnesspal.

It must be able to run the Cisco Duo app which means it has have updates to keep within one generation of the current OS version I believe.

It must be able to create a temporary hot spot for when I am traveling.

I live in a cell phone black hole (generally my phone bounces between 'no-service' and 1 bar at home) so a phone with a good built in antenna is a huge plus.

Thou shalt not recommend apple.



That is pretty much it.. I don't use my phone for anything else. It's incredibly rare for me to use a web browser on a phone and I still don't understand why people do. I send about 10 text messages a year. I promised my family I would get better about carrying the phone on me so a smaller phone would help facilitate that. A good camera would be nice, but it really isn't important to me.



I want the newest version of a phone I can get so I don't have to worry about this again for a few years. Budget is about $1k for this. What do you guys think I should get?