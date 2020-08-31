Help me pick a display

My long overdue time to upgrade has finally come and I will need a new display to go with a new video card (probably a GTX 3080 or 3090 but AMD may surprise me) and new computer.



I do mostly productivity (word, excel, web browsing; I'm not a creative and don't do color work). My work/gaming split is about 65/35 and I play MMORPG's, MOBAS, and single player RPG's with my spare time.



My budget is about $1500 and I could go to 2K if necessary. I sit 24 or so inches from the display so am looking at 24 to 27 inches and 4K resolution. I tend to buy nice things and keep them for a long time...



After reading around here, I am considering the following:



1. LG 27GN950 ($800)

2. Asus PG27UQ ($1200)

3. Acer X27 Pbmiphzx ($1800)



I find myself leaning towards the Asus as a "split the difference" strategy. Do you all have any advice regarding these choices? Are there displays I should be looking at that fit my use case and are not on here?



Thank you for your help.