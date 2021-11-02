Help me pick a 2 TB SATA SSD

Any recommendations for an "affordable" 2 TB SATA SSD? I'm on X79 and can't run NVMe SSDs (and don't want to do the add-in card thing if it's even possible). Currently have a 256 GB Crucial m4 for OS/programs and a 2 TB Western Digital Caviar Black for games/pictures/downloads/files/etc. Want to just put everything on a single drive to simplify everything and also have games on a SSD.



Did some quick research and it seems the 2 TB Crucial MX500 fits the bill. The 2 TB Samsung 870 QVO is pretty much the same price but according to what I read it should be "inferior" to the MX500 because it is QLC-based. How would the MX500 compare to the more expensive 2 TB 870 EVO?



Any thoughts/recommendations?