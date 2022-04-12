Help me find a cheap, portable display

I'm trying to put together a little project but am really ignorant about this (very specialized) segment of the market.



What I have need for is a small display with an HDMI input, that can run off battery power. Actual image quality is irrelevant, it would be fine to have a fairly low resolution. Touch screen capability not required. This will only be used periodically for adjusting settings on another device so battery life doesn't really matter either, it will only run for 20 minutes at a time or so.



I see lots of stuff on ebay from no-name chinese brands, but they all seem to be more than I need in terms of specs, price, and even size. I'd be fine with a 7" display.



Is anyone familiar with this sort of thing? Any recommendations?