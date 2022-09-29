Help me diagnose intermittent freezing

I've been experiencing freezing on my workstation, and can't figure out what is causing it.



It occurs when running specific programs, that rely on heavy IO and octree building. It's not a blue screen, it is a completely instantaneous freeze of everything in place.



So far I was unable to reproduce the freezing with any synthetic test. I ran prime95, quickmemorytest, various SSD benchmarking tools.



Why the SSD forum? Because the freezing only occurs when the process is ran on one specific SSD, a 2TB Samsung 960 PRO NVME drive.

If I run the programs with a different (SATA) drive, the freezing does not happen. But even on the 960 PRO it is intermittent.



The 960 PRO's health is fine, no issues reported, just installed the latest firmware, that didn't change anything.



So what more can I do to diagnose this?



I'm not sure if the SSD is even causing the issue, it is entirely possible that the faster SSD allows the program to run quicker exacerbating some other issue.