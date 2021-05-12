Help me decide on a low end monitor

So my current el cheapo monitor (quite old though) is having horizontal line "waviness" that is most noticeable on black parts of the screen although it's still noticeable in the dark grey background that is this site. Now I've swapped out the video cable hoping that might fix it, but nope. And I'm not even going to pretend the video card is going wonky, because that is not an option to replace right now. So looking for my "next" monitor, as a bit of a cheapskate.Now I am in no way a "gamer" in the sense that I need an advantage in online games, my biggest thing I want is it to look good, well second biggest thing I want it cheap AF too, but I'm not hugely worried about things like refresh rate and response time. While I do watch TV shows and the occasional movies on my computer I really do prefer to stream to my TV for those, and I got old man eyes and very typically increase the the zoom size of the screen beyond 100% to see stuff on webpagesSo shoehorning myself into a corner to restrict choices I'm thinking of 2 from Costco, because their return policy, and if it happens to be my video card I don't want a higher res version of this on the screen.Option 1: 32" Acer, 1440p IPS monitor $210 for next 2 days (but this monitor always goes on sale)Option 2: 28" Acer, 4k IPS monitor $250 until the end of the month (I see this on sale quite often too, so they're obviously trying to push out old stock)So I'm going from a 23" 1080p monitor both will be a large upgrade. I like both are IPS monitors, bother are similar peak brightness 250 vs 300 which isn't huge but I doubt my current monitor is any better, both have Freesync, not that I think that matters. Option 1 is 75hz vs Option 2 60hz which isn't a huge concern of mine because any increase in refresh for the 4k isn't going to be in this price range at all. And colors are well take it with a grain of salt what Acer says they are according to their literature, which according to them is pretty damn good so HA!So I know I won't be able to get any sort of serious gaming with my current video card, gtx970, the plan was to upgrade and well... world greed took over..., so that plan has been put on hold until things get reasonable again, however the most I was going to upgrade was to 3070, but more likely 3060ti if they ever get back down to MSRP prices. I do have a corner desk (the Ikea one) so I have room for a bigger monitor if I need to move it back, but again in this sub $300 price range I'm shopping in I realize I can't be too picky. So is the 4k overkill in the foreseeable future and just not worth it? Or are my eyes going to thank me with the higher resolution on everything non-gaming even though the monitor is a big chunk smalelr? Or will I appreciate the bigger size much more than watching movies in 4k and playing 4k games in 2-3 years when one can buy a video card for a reasonable price again?Thanks