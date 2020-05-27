Help me choose system for a friend please?

Hi,

My friend has asked me for advice between three systems he is looking at and i'm not totally sure which to advise as one is £1000 more expensive, is probably better quality BUT is it a grand better ?



He isn't worried about storage as he has a 1tb SSD and a WD Black spinner already.



He is trying to choose between :



Medion Erazer X30 DT Core i7-9700, 8GB RAM.1TB Hard Drive & 128GB SSD, RTX 2070 Graphics at £1399 (but he would need another 8gb of RAM so that needs to be factored in).



and



Alienware Aurora R9, Intel® Core™ i7-9700K, 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super OC Graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 2TB HDD & 256GB SSD at £2299



Or



Asus Zenbook Pro Duo UX581GV-H2004T Intel Core i7 9750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 2060 Graphics, 15.6 inch 4K Ultra HD Laptop - This one he would use 99% of the time hooked up to to external displays, keyboard and mouse. But I guess he wouldn't be able to use his existing storage with this.



His primary uses are very light graphics work, programming and gaming at 1440p. Gaming is pretty important to him to be honest.



I know they are very disparate systems but they are the only options available to him at the moment.



Any help is much appreciated.