Help Me Choose a New Case

My good ol Lian Li PC-O9WX is coming on 10 years and I figure it might be time to get something new. I had my eye on the MSI MEG MAESTRO 700L PZ, but not sure how it will do for a custom watercooling loop.

Any other options I should consider?

My needs are dual chamber with compatibility for back connector motherboards. The easier to install and operate a dual 360mm rad loop the better.

Compatibility with EATX motherboards a plus
 
applegrcoug said:
Just curious, if it is 10, why does it need to be replaced? If it still works, keep it.
Just want to move my future builds into a more modern case that includes some newer features like USB C connectors. Mainly, I'm looking at going with back connector motherboards for my next build and want a case that can accommodate those boards.
 
FRZ said:
back connector motherboards
did you find some? or was that not you talking about the aorus stealth...
they are very few and far between, might not be worth getting hung up on that.
 
pendragon1 said:
did you find some? or was that not you talking about the aorus stealth...
they are very few and far between, might not be worth getting hung up on that.
For X870 it was just the Auros stealth.

I saw MSI announced the MAG X870E TOMAHAWK WIFI PZ at computex which looks really nice with its silver colorway. Hopefully it actually hits the market soon
 
