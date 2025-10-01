Help Me Choose a New Case

My good ol Lian Li PC-O9WX is coming on 10 years and I figure it might be time to get something new. I had my eye on the MSI MEG MAESTRO 700L PZ, but not sure how it will do for a custom watercooling loop.
Any other options I should consider?
My needs are dual chamber with compatibility for back connector motherboards. The easier to install and operate a dual 360mm rad loop the better.
Compatibility with EATX motherboards a plus
